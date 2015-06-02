Legendre’s formula (Given p and n, find the largest x such that p^x divides n!)

Given an integer n and a prime number p, find the largest x such that px (p raised to power x) divides n! (factorial)

Examples:

Input: n = 7, p = 3 Output: x = 2 32 divides 7! and 2 is the largest such power of 3. Input: n = 10, p = 3 Output: x = 4 34 divides 10! and 4 is the largest such power of 3.

n! is multiplication of {1, 2, 3, 4, …n}.

How many numbers in {1, 2, 3, 4, ….. n} are divisible by p?

Every p’th number is divisible by p in {1, 2, 3, 4, ….. n}. Therefore in n!, there are ⌊n/p⌋ numbers divisible by p. So we know that the value of x (largest power of p that divides n!) is at-least ⌊n/p⌋.



Can x be larger than ⌊n/p⌋ ?

Yes, there may be numbers which are divisible by p2, p3, …



How many numbers in {1, 2, 3, 4, ….. n} are divisible by p2, p3, …?

There are ⌊n/(p2)⌋ numbers divisible by p2 (Every p2‘th number would be divisible). Similarly, there are ⌊n/(p3)⌋ numbers divisible by p3 and so on.



What is the largest possible value of x?

So the largest possible power is ⌊n/p⌋ + ⌊n/(p2)⌋ + ⌊n/(p3)⌋ + ……

Note that we add only ⌊n/(p2)⌋ only once (not twice) as one p is already considered by expression ⌊n/p⌋. Similarly, we consider ⌊n/(p3)⌋ (not thrice).

Below is implementation of above idea.



C++ filter_none edit

close play_arrow link

brightness_4

code #include <iostream> using namespace std; int largestPower( int n, int p) { int x = 0; while (n) { n /= p; x += n; } return x; } int main() { int n = 10, p = 3; cout << "The largest power of " << p << " that divides " << n << "! is " << largestPower(n, p) << endl; return 0; } chevron_right filter_none C filter_none edit

close play_arrow link

brightness_4

code #include <stdio.h> int largestPower( int n, int p) { int x = 0; while (n) { n /= p; x += n; } return x; } int main() { int n = 10, p = 3; printf ( "The largest power of %d that divides %d! is %d

" , p, n, largestPower(n, p)); return 0; } chevron_right filter_none Java filter_none edit

close play_arrow link

brightness_4

code import java.io.*; class GFG { static int Largestpower( int n, int p) { int ans = 0 ; while (n > 0 ) { n /= p; ans += n; } return ans; } public static void main (String[] args) { int n = 10 ; int p = 3 ; System.out.println( " The largest power of " + p + " that divides " + n + "! is " + Largestpower(n, p)); } } chevron_right filter_none Python3 filter_none edit

close play_arrow link

brightness_4

code def largestPower(n, p): x = 0 while n: n / = p x + = n return x n = 10 ; p = 3 print ( "The largest power of %d that divides %d! is %d

" % (p, n, largestPower(n, p))) chevron_right filter_none C# filter_none edit

close play_arrow link

brightness_4

code using System; public class GFG { static int Largestpower( int n, int p) { int ans = 0; while (n > 0) { n /= p; ans += n; } return ans; } public static void Main () { int n = 10; int p = 3; Console.Write( " The largest power of " + p + " that divides " + n + "! is " + Largestpower(n, p)); } } chevron_right filter_none PHP filter_none edit

close play_arrow link

brightness_4

code <?php function largestPower( $n , $p ) { $x = 0; while ( $n ) { $n = (int) $n / $p ; $x += $n ; } return floor ( $x ); } $n = 10; $p = 3; echo "The largest power of " , $p ; echo " that divides " , $n , "! is " ; echo largestPower( $n , $p ); ?> chevron_right filter_none

Output:

The largest power of 3 that divides 10! is 4

Time complexity of the above solution is Log p n.

What to do if p is not prime?

We can find all prime factors of p and compute result for every prime factor. Refer Largest power of k in n! (factorial) where k may not be prime for details.

Source:

http://e-maxx.ru/algo/factorial_divisors

This article is contributed by Ankur. Please write comments if you find anything incorrect, or you want to share more information about the topic discussed above.

Attention reader! Don’t stop learning now. Get hold of all the important DSA concepts with the DSA Self Paced Course at a student-friendly price and become industry ready.

My Personal Notes arrow_drop_up Save



Improved By : Sam007, jit_t, SHUBHAMSINGH10