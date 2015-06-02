Legendre’s formula (Given p and n, find the largest x such that p^x divides n!)

Given an integer n and a prime number p, find the largest x such that px (p raised to power x) divides n! (factorial)

Examples:

Input:  n = 7, p = 3
Output: x = 2
32 divides 7! and 2 is the largest such power of 3.

Input:  n = 10, p = 3
Output: x = 4
34 divides 10! and 4 is the largest such power of 3.

n! is multiplication of {1, 2, 3, 4, …n}.

How many numbers in {1, 2, 3, 4, ….. n} are divisible by p?
Every p’th number is divisible by p in {1, 2, 3, 4, ….. n}. Therefore in n!, there are ⌊n/p⌋ numbers divisible by p. So we know that the value of x (largest power of p that divides n!) is at-least ⌊n/p⌋.

 
Can x be larger than ⌊n/p⌋ ?
Yes, there may be numbers which are divisible by p2, p3, …



 
How many numbers in {1, 2, 3, 4, ….. n} are divisible by p2, p3, …?
There are ⌊n/(p2)⌋ numbers divisible by p2 (Every p2‘th number would be divisible). Similarly, there are ⌊n/(p3)⌋ numbers divisible by p3 and so on.

 
What is the largest possible value of x?
So the largest possible power is ⌊n/p⌋ + ⌊n/(p2)⌋ + ⌊n/(p3)⌋ + ……
Note that we add only ⌊n/(p2)⌋ only once (not twice) as one p is already considered by expression ⌊n/p⌋. Similarly, we consider ⌊n/(p3)⌋ (not thrice).
Below is implementation of above idea.

C++

// C++ program to find largest x such that p*x divides n! 
#include <iostream>
using namespace std; 
  
// Returns largest power of p that divides n! 
int largestPower(int n, int p) 
    // Initialize result 
    int x = 0; 
  
    // Calculate x = n/p + n/(p^2) + n/(p^3) + .... 
    while (n) 
    
        n /= p; 
        x += n; 
    
    return x; 
  
// Driver code 
int main() 
    int n = 10, p = 3; 
    cout << "The largest power of "<< p <<
            " that divides " << n << "! is "<< 
            largestPower(n, p) << endl; 
    return 0; 
  
// This code is contributed by shubhamsingh10

// C program to find largest x such that p*x divides n! 


#include <stdio.h> 


  


// Returns largest power of p that divides n! 


int largestPower(int n, int p) 


{ 


    // Initialize result 


    int x = 0; 


  


    // Calculate x = n/p + n/(p^2) + n/(p^3) + .... 


    while (n) 


    { 


        n /= p; 


        x += n; 


    } 


    return x; 


} 


  


// Driver program 


int main() 


{ 


    int n = 10, p = 3; 


    printf("The largest power of %d that divides %d! is %d\n", 


           p, n, largestPower(n, p)); 


    return 0; 


} 



















// Java program to find largest x such that p*x divides n! 


import java.io.*; 


  


class GFG  


{ 


    // Function that returns largest power of p  


    // that divides n! 


    static int Largestpower(int n, int p) 


    { 


        // Initialize result 


        int ans = 0; 


  


        // Calculate x = n/p + n/(p^2) + n/(p^3) + .... 


        while (n > 0) 


        { 


            n /= p; 


            ans += n; 


        } 


        return ans; 


    } 


  


    // Driver program 


    public static void main (String[] args)  


    { 


        int n = 10; 


        int p = 3; 


        System.out.println(" The largest power of " + p + " that divides "


                + n + "! is " + Largestpower(n, p)); 


          


          


    } 


} 



















# Python3 program to find largest 


# x such that p*x divides n! 


  


# Returns largest power of p that divides n! 


def largestPower(n, p): 


      


    # Initialize result 


    x = 0


  


    # Calculate x = n/p + n/(p^2) + n/(p^3) + .... 


    while n: 


        n /= p 


        x += n 


    return x 


  


# Driver program 


n = 10; p = 3


print ("The largest power of %d that divides %d! is %d\n"%


                                (p, n, largestPower(n, p))) 


          


# This code is contributed by Shreyanshi Arun. 



















// C# program to find largest x  


// such that p * x divides n! 


using System; 


  


public class GFG  


{ 


      


    // Function that returns largest   


    // power of p that divides n! 


    static int Largestpower(int n, int p) 


    { 


        // Initialize result 


        int ans = 0; 


  


        // Calculate x = n / p + n / (p ^ 2) + 


        // n / (p ^ 3) + .... 


        while (n > 0) 


        { 


            n /= p; 


            ans += n; 


        } 


        return ans; 


    } 


  


    // Driver Code 


    public static void Main ()  


    { 


        int n = 10; 


        int p = 3; 


        Console.Write(" The largest power of " + p + " that divides "


                + n + "! is " + Largestpower(n, p)); 


          


          


    } 


} 


  


// This code is contributed by Sam007 



















<?php 


// PHP program to find largest  


// x such that p*x divides n! 


  


// Returns largest power  


// of p that divides n! 


function largestPower($n, $p) 


{ 


    // Initialize result 


    $x = 0; 


  


    // Calculate x = n/p +  


    // n/(p^2) + n/(p^3) + .... 


    while ($n) 


    { 


        $n = (int)$n / $p; 


        $x += $n; 


    } 


    return floor($x); 


} 


  


// Driver Code 


$n = 10; 


$p = 3; 


echo "The largest power of ", $p ; 


echo " that divides ",$n , "! is "; 


echo largestPower($n, $p); 


      


// This code is contributed by ajit 


?> 



















Output:


The largest power of 3 that divides 10! is 4


Time complexity of the above solution is Logpn.


What to do if p is not prime?

We can find all prime factors of p and compute result for every prime factor. Refer Largest power of k in n! (factorial) where k may not be prime for details.


Source:

http://e-maxx.ru/algo/factorial_divisors


This article is contributed by Ankur. Please write comments if you find anything incorrect, or you want to share more information about the topic discussed above.


