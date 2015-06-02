Legendre’s formula (Given p and n, find the largest x such that p^x divides n!)

Given an integer n and a prime number p, find the largest x such that px (p raised to power x) divides n! (factorial)
Examples:
Input: n = 7, p = 3 Output: x = 2 32 divides 7! and 2 is the largest such power of 3. Input: n = 10, p = 3 Output: x = 4 34 divides 10! and 4 is the largest such power of 3.
n! is multiplication of {1, 2, 3, 4, …n}.
How many numbers in {1, 2, 3, 4, ….. n} are divisible by p?
Every p’th number is divisible by p in {1, 2, 3, 4, ….. n}. Therefore in n!, there are ⌊n/p⌋ numbers divisible by p. So we know that the value of x (largest power of p that divides n!) is at-least ⌊n/p⌋.
Can x be larger than ⌊n/p⌋ ?
Yes, there may be numbers which are divisible by p2, p3, …
How many numbers in {1, 2, 3, 4, ….. n} are divisible by p2, p3, …?
There are ⌊n/(p2)⌋ numbers divisible by p2 (Every p2‘th number would be divisible). Similarly, there are ⌊n/(p3)⌋ numbers divisible by p3 and so on.
What is the largest possible value of x?
So the largest possible power is ⌊n/p⌋ + ⌊n/(p2)⌋ + ⌊n/(p3)⌋ + ……
Note that we add only ⌊n/(p2)⌋ only once (not twice) as one p is already considered by expression ⌊n/p⌋. Similarly, we consider ⌊n/(p3)⌋ (not thrice).
Below is implementation of above idea.
C++
|
// C++ program to find largest x such that p*x divides n!
#include <iostream>
using
namespace
std;
// Returns largest power of p that divides n!
int
largestPower(
int
n,
int
p)
{
// Initialize result
int
x = 0;
// Calculate x = n/p + n/(p^2) + n/(p^3) + ....
while
(n)
{
n /= p;
x += n;
}
return
x;
}
// Driver code
int
main()
{
int
n = 10, p = 3;
cout <<
"The largest power of "
<< p <<
" that divides "
<< n <<
"! is "
<<
largestPower(n, p) << endl;
return
0;
}
// This code is contributed by shubhamsingh10
C
|
// C program to find largest x such that p*x divides n!
#include <stdio.h>
// Returns largest power of p that divides n!
int
largestPower(
int
n,
int
p)
{
// Initialize result
int
x = 0;
// Calculate x = n/p + n/(p^2) + n/(p^3) + ....
while
(n)
{
n /= p;
x += n;
}
return
x;
}
// Driver program
int
main()
{
int
n = 10, p = 3;
printf
(
"The largest power of %d that divides %d! is %d\n"
,
p, n, largestPower(n, p));
return
0;
}
Java
|
// Java program to find largest x such that p*x divides n!
import
java.io.*;
class
GFG
{
// Function that returns largest power of p
// that divides n!
static
int
Largestpower(
int
n,
int
p)
{
// Initialize result
int
ans =
0
;
// Calculate x = n/p + n/(p^2) + n/(p^3) + ....
while
(n >
0
)
{
n /= p;
ans += n;
}
return
ans;
}
// Driver program
public
static
void
main (String[] args)
{
int
n =
10
;
int
p =
3
;
System.out.println(
" The largest power of "
+ p +
" that divides "
+ n +
"! is "
+ Largestpower(n, p));
}
}
Python3
|
# Python3 program to find largest
# x such that p*x divides n!
# Returns largest power of p that divides n!
def
largestPower(n, p):
# Initialize result
x
=
0
# Calculate x = n/p + n/(p^2) + n/(p^3) + ....
while
n:
n
/
=
p
x
+
=
n
return
x
# Driver program
n
=
10
; p
=
3
print
(
"The largest power of %d that divides %d! is %d\n"
%
(p, n, largestPower(n, p)))
# This code is contributed by Shreyanshi Arun.
C#
|
// C# program to find largest x
// such that p * x divides n!
using
System;
public
class
GFG
{
// Function that returns largest
// power of p that divides n!
static
int
Largestpower(
int
n,
int
p)
{
// Initialize result
int
ans = 0;
// Calculate x = n / p + n / (p ^ 2) +
// n / (p ^ 3) + ....
while
(n > 0)
{
n /= p;
ans += n;
}
return
ans;
}
// Driver Code
public
static
void
Main ()
{
int
n = 10;
int
p = 3;
Console.Write(
" The largest power of "
+ p +
" that divides "
+ n +
"! is "
+ Largestpower(n, p));
}
}
// This code is contributed by Sam007
PHP
|
<?php
// PHP program to find largest
// x such that p*x divides n!
// Returns largest power
// of p that divides n!
function
largestPower(
$n
,
$p
)
{
// Initialize result
$x
= 0;
// Calculate x = n/p +
// n/(p^2) + n/(p^3) + ....
while
(
$n
)
{
$n
= (int)
$n
/
$p
;
$x
+=
$n
;
}
return
floor
(
$x
);
}
// Driver Code
$n
= 10;
$p
= 3;
echo
"The largest power of "
,
$p
;
echo
" that divides "
,
$n
,
"! is "
;
echo
largestPower(
$n
,
$p
);
// This code is contributed by ajit
?>
Output:
The largest power of 3 that divides 10! is 4
Time complexity of the above solution is Logpn.
What to do if p is not prime?
We can find all prime factors of p and compute result for every prime factor. Refer Largest power of k in n! (factorial) where k may not be prime for details.
Source:
http://e-maxx.ru/algo/factorial_divisors
This article is contributed by Ankur. Please write comments if you find anything incorrect, or you want to share more information about the topic discussed above.
